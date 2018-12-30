BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,962 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,766,000 after purchasing an additional 246,024 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 50.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 116,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritor news, VP Paul Bialy sold 2,697 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $43,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $483,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,133 shares of company stock worth $5,355,182 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Meritor in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE MTOR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.48.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

