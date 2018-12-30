BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.82 ($73.05).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.