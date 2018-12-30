Bounty0x Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,054.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Bit-Z. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $545,985.00 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.02299724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00209445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026244 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,296,644 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

