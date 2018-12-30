BR Malls Participacoes (BRMSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BRMSY stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. BR Malls Participacoes has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About BR Malls Participacoes

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

