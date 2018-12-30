Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $52.05 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 196.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Macquarie set a $122.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $110.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/bradley-foster-sargent-inc-ct-has-52-05-million-position-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.