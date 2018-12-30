Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

Shares of BDGE opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.46%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 24,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $788,519.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $77,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,310.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,232 shares of company stock worth $1,412,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

