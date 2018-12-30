Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $82,166,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $45,707,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $35,307,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $19,797,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $12,552,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

