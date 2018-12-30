Brokerages Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,640. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

