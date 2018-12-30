Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) to Announce $4.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $16.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $16.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,456,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,120,000 after buying an additional 2,849,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,272,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 942,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,893,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 25,276.7% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 840,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 837,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 541,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,907,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TDG traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.28. 251,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,703. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $265.29 and a twelve month high of $377.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

