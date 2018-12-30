Brokerages Expect Alleghany Co. (Y) to Post $3.50 EPS

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $650.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $3.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alleghany an industry rank of 196 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $615.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $558.50 and a twelve month high of $659.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

