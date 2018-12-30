Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post $351.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $345.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $262.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

In related news, EVP John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $42,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.06. 283,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,236. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $267.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

