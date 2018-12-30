Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post $300,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $2.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $900,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 432,480 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,449,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply