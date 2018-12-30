Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post $300,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $2.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $900,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 432,480 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,449,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

