Brokerages Expect Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $749,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen bought 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $249,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,053.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Quanta Services by 83.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $142,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 217.6% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quanta Services by 87.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $202,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,963. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

