Brokerages Set $2.73 Target Price for Cinedigm Corp (CIDM)

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.73 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 151 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CIDM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 89,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,628. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinedigm will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.