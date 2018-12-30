Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) Price Target at $43.67

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.68. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 196,663 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.