Brokerages Set Envestnet Inc (ENV) Target Price at $64.00

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 150,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $283,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,662 shares of company stock valued at $457,014 over the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 96.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

