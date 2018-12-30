Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,004,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.46% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $137,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 265.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 126.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,050.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 55,978 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.81 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

