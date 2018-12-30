BTIG Research Reiterates $190.00 Price Target for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a $190.00 target price by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Shares of SRPT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. 742,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,328. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

