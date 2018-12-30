C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (NYSEARCA:MLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2472 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of MLPC opened at $12.19 on Friday. C-Tracks ETNs based on Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.86.

