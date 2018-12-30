Cache Exploration (CAY) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 209,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 272,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)
Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
