Cactus Inc (WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. Cactus has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,840,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,141,000 after acquiring an additional 988,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 973,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 973,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,914,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after acquiring an additional 867,298 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells.

