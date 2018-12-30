Cambrex (CBM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. First Analysis upgraded Cambrex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambrex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE CBM opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Cambrex has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambrex will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

