Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) a $50.00 Price Target

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) received a $50.00 price objective from research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 519,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,358. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $299.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anand Mehra purchased 372,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

