Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Allergan (AGN) a $180.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.52.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Allergan has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allergan by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,702,000 after purchasing an additional 483,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,917,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

