Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) a $20.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Neos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 435,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.34. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.46% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald W. Mclaughlin purchased 17,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,074.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Heller purchased 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,978 shares of company stock worth $161,976. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

