Capstone Turbine (CPST) Trading Up 7.1%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 507,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 770,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

CPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 34.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 385,720 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

