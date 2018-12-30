Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 15th

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4763 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

CAH stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

