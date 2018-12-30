Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. ValuEngine lowered Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

