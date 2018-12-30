CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY) vs. The Coca-Cola (KO) Head-To-Head Contrast

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CARLSBERG AS/S and The Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARLSBERG AS/S 1 1 1 0 2.00 The Coca-Cola 0 13 11 0 2.46

The Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $51.73, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given The Coca-Cola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than CARLSBERG AS/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARLSBERG AS/S and The Coca-Cola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARLSBERG AS/S $9.39 billion 1.34 $191.24 million $0.98 21.60 The Coca-Cola $35.41 billion 5.69 $1.25 billion $1.91 24.71

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than CARLSBERG AS/S. CARLSBERG AS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CARLSBERG AS/S and The Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARLSBERG AS/S N/A N/A N/A The Coca-Cola 8.70% 43.12% 9.76%

Volatility & Risk

CARLSBERG AS/S has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CARLSBERG AS/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CARLSBERG AS/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Coca-Cola pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CARLSBERG AS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats CARLSBERG AS/S on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glacéau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, Glacéau Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.