Catalent Inc (CTLT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 82.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 234.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,450,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 101,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 789,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $30.74 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

