Catherine U. Biddle Purchases 41,600 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP) Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $644,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UBP stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $614.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 2,043.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,548,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.04% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $100,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

