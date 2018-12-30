Cazcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $190,856.00 (CAZ)

Cazcoin (CURRENCY:CAZ) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Cazcoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cazcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Cazcoin has a market cap of $190,856.00 and $239.00 worth of Cazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cazcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.02299724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00209445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026244 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Cazcoin Profile

Cazcoin’s total supply is 46,511,315 coins and its circulating supply is 39,183,580 coins. Cazcoin’s official Twitter account is @cazproject. Cazcoin’s official website is cazcoin.io. The Reddit community for Cazcoin is /r/CAZCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cazcoin Coin Trading

Cazcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cazcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cazcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cazcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cazcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cazcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.