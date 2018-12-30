Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market cap of $87,626.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02299977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00153612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00209713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026224 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

