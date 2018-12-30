CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $88.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.42 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $73.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $332.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $332.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.11 million, with estimates ranging from $356.21 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,579.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,185 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 315.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 152,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,307. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

