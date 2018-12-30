CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Receives $9.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

CECE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

CECE opened at $6.60 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $230.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,860 shares in the company, valued at $297,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $57,185. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

