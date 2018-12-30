Charles Schwab (SCHW) Receives Media Impact Rating of 2.67

Press coverage about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Charles Schwab’s score:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

