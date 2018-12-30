Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Holdings Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,295,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 571.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDT. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE CLDT opened at $17.83 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $829.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

