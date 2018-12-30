Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.02.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/chevron-co-cvx-shares-sold-by-chickasaw-capital-management-llc.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.