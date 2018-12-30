Chimerix (CMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,801,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 764% from the previous session’s volume of 208,497 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,041,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

