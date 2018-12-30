Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $56,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $3,771,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,062 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,361,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $424.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.72.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

