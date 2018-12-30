CHIPS Market Capitalization Hits $968,375.00 (CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, CHIPS has traded 217.4% higher against the dollar. CHIPS has a market capitalization of $968,375.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.04181051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.02149843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

