Choice Hotels International Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 17.26%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $424,293.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,103.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.56.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

