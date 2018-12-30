Chronos (CRX) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Chronos has a market capitalization of $55,471.00 and $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006333 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021237 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00224730 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015100 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chronos Profile

Chronos (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official website is chronos-coin.com. Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_.

Chronos Coin Trading

Chronos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

