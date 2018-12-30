Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at $480,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/cisco-systems-inc-csco-holdings-reduced-by-verity-verity-llc.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.