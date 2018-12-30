Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $61.42 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

