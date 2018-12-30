Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research cut CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.73. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

