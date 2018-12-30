Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,270 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $54.78 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.1068 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

