Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0308 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 38.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $0.00 and $372.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00041325 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,344,103 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.