Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

CLNE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 1,227,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,681. The firm has a market cap of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 117,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 611.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 273,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.0% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

