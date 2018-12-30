Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1,517,725.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Dycom Industries worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

DY opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

